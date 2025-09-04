Age verification comes to Roblox

HQ

It was just announced that Roblox, the online gaming platform and game creation system developed by Roblox Corporation, is joining the growing list of companies implementing age verification.

More specifically, Roblox is set to introduce mandatory age verification for all users who want to access communication features on the platform, with a rollout expected by the end of 2025, the company announced yesterday, September 3.

The new system will require users to confirm their age through either a selfie, or by submitting an accepted form of identification, and Roblox also plans to limit communication between adults and minors unless the users already know each other offline.

The platform initially introduced age verification for teen accounts in July, aiming to prevent children under 13 from accessing select chat features, a mesure part of a broader trend in tech and gaming. This time, however, the measure will have a much wider reach.

Earlier this week, UK users on Xbox (here) and Steam (here) faced similar requirements under the UK Online Safety Act. Even adult platforms like Pornhub, which, by the way, saw UK traffic drop nearly 50% after introducing mandatory ID and facial scan verification (here).

Roblox has faced criticism and lawsuits over its handling of child safety, and these new policies follow changes introduced last year that limited certain interactive features for younger users while giving parents more control over their children's experiences.

What do you think? Should they be that strict to play video games?