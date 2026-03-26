It seems we'll soon hear more about the next Bloodrayne release very soon

Is Bloodrayne back? Well, yes and no. Fans of the half-vampire, half-human Rayne aren't getting a brand-new release or full-on remake of her Nazi-killing adventures, but they will be getting the three remastered experiences made so far into one disc/Nintendo Switch cartridge.

Last night, Strictly Limited Games revealed on social media that we should expect Bloodrayne news tomorrow, as in today, the 26th of March. Taking a look at SLG's site, we see that they've already announced what likely will be the talking point of today's news, which is a Bloodrayne Collection, featuring the three remastered games in one package, either for PS5 or Nintendo Switch.

With a general release date on the website of 2026, we imagine we'll get this narrowed down to a release window or even fixed date later. While fans who've already got and played Bloodrayne, Bloodrayne 2, and Bloodrayne Betrayal might think there's nothing new outside of a consolidated experience, this collection also comes with extras and features not featured in any of the prior remasters, so we'll have to keep an eye out.