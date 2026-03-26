It seems we'll soon hear more about the next Bloodrayne release very soon
It appears to be an upgraded collection of the three previous Bloodrayne games.
Is Bloodrayne back? Well, yes and no. Fans of the half-vampire, half-human Rayne aren't getting a brand-new release or full-on remake of her Nazi-killing adventures, but they will be getting the three remastered experiences made so far into one disc/Nintendo Switch cartridge.
Last night, Strictly Limited Games revealed on social media that we should expect Bloodrayne news tomorrow, as in today, the 26th of March. Taking a look at SLG's site, we see that they've already announced what likely will be the talking point of today's news, which is a Bloodrayne Collection, featuring the three remastered games in one package, either for PS5 or Nintendo Switch.
With a general release date on the website of 2026, we imagine we'll get this narrowed down to a release window or even fixed date later. While fans who've already got and played Bloodrayne, Bloodrayne 2, and Bloodrayne Betrayal might think there's nothing new outside of a consolidated experience, this collection also comes with extras and features not featured in any of the prior remasters, so we'll have to keep an eye out.