Assassin's Creed Odyssey

It seems Ubisoft is testing out in-game advertisements

An Assassin's Creed Odyssey player was greeted with an ad in-game.

We heard you like immersion in games, so we made sure that when you open the map it'll be broken as you see an advert for our latest title. At least, that appears to be a new strategy put in place by Ubisoft at the moment.

One user over on Reddit shared a clip of them opening the map in Assassin's Creed Odyssey only to be met with an offer for 20% off Assassin's Creed Mirage. Now, this isn't incredibly concerning as it's an ad for a Ubisoft game, and it's telling you about a one-time deal, but still it does ruin a sense of immersion and a lot of players weren't happy about it.

It's unlikely this is going to be the beginning of ads in all of our games, as again it just seems like Ubisoft really wanted to highlight the Black Friday deal. Let us know what you think but if you are in the market for Black Friday deals, check out our comprehensive list here.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

