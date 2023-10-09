It seems the Hotline Miami games are headed to PS5

HQ

Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number are incredible, fast-paced games that can be as punishing as they are rewarding when you finally figure out how to beat a level. Now, it seems they're headed for the PS5.

As spotted by Gematsu, trophy listings for a PS5 version of both the first and second game have appeared online. It could be the case that they're being brought in separately, but we're assuming that they'll make their way onto PS5 in the Hotline Miami Collection, which launched for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in recent years.

Either way, for anyone who's not yet checked out these indie sensations, if they are coming to PS5 this might be the perfect chance to do so. We reviewed both games when they released, so if you're looking to get some insight before you buy, you can read them here and here.