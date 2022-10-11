It seems that Xbox Game Pass generated $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021

HQ

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass has been gaining momentum quite a lot in recent years, and it has become somewhat of a model on how to do a service for video games. Many have suspected, whether or not this kind of business model is actually profitable. But as it turns out, it seems to be very profitable indeed.

Microsoft is still in the process of buying Activision Blizzard, and recently Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) gave a "yes" to that deal. At the same time there was a document released, and it suggests that Xbox Game Pass generated $2.9 billion from consoles in 2021 (so NOT including PC Game Pass). During 2021 calendar year Microsoft generated revenue from Xbox gaming $16.28 billion in total.

So it seems that Xbox Game Pass is very profitable, since it made up about 18% of total Xbox revenue, and almost 30% of games and services revenue ($12.581 billion).

At the moment Xbox Game Pass has around 15-18 million subscribers across both PC and Xbox.

Thanks, Tweaktown