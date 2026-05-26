It seems that the world's first AI-powered handheld is coming

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As Time Extension has reported, AYANEO's newly announced Pocket Block promises to be "The World's First AI-Powered Handheld". Unfortunately these AI features were not explained in detail. AYANEO hasn't given any indication on pricing, or confirmed what chipset it will be running. So at this point, we don't really know that much about the product itself.

Another announcement was the AYANEO Pocket AIR Mini × Arcade Home Limited Edition, which is a new version of the Pocket AIR Mini. It comes "Pre-loaded with Officially Licensed IGS Games".

Now we just need to wait for further information.