It seems that Google is dropping its "Hey Google" voice command

The AI has become so smart that it doesn't need the prefix to activate.

Both in the US and here at home, you activate Google Assistant by saying "Hey, Google". Then you can ask about the weather for the coming week, listen to music or news and plenty more. But apparently the AI has become so smart that soon no activation will be necessary.

TechRadar writes that data has been leaked from a new system update coming to the Google Nest Hub Max, revealing that "Hey, Google" has been dropped. Do you think it's a good thing that Google is removing its prefix for contact, or does it just increase the risk of misunderstanding?

