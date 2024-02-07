English
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

It seems Mr. Freeze is coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Braniac may have committed his most villainous deed yet in spoiling a likely DLC character.

HQ

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn't just stopping at four playable characters. In future seasons, we're going to see more anti-heroes and villains join the roster, including an Elseworlds Joker.

It seems we may also have confirmation of another character set to join the game. In a clip posted by ZeronityPlays over on Reddit, the player is referred to as "Freeze," when they're downed as Harley. This isn't some cute nickname Braniac has for her, and the full line is: "I didn't expect you to be the weak link in this chain, Freeze."

This seemingly all but confirms that Mr Freeze is coming to the game. Mr. Freeze has appeared in Rocksteady's Arkham series before, but it's going to be an Elseworlds version that'll join Task Force X this time around. It is also believed this version of Freeze will be female, which will differentiate them from the character we knew.

Do you think Mr. Freeze will make a good addition to the roster?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

