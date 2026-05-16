It seems like Xbox has changed its name to XBOX

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Earlier this week, we reported that Xbox head Asha Sharma was at it again, asking the Xbox community via social media whether Xbox should perhaps change its written name to XBOX, which is how it's spelled in the logo. Although many people liked Xbox, XBOX won by a landslide in the end, and it seems she was serious about the question.

As of this writing, Xbox has changed its name to XBOX on X, while official accounts on Bluesky and Threads are still called Xbox. Hopefully, some clarification will come this week, but it seems that going forward, we may see XBOX in press releases, presentations, and other communications from Microsoft.

What do you think about this, and will you write Xbox or XBOX yourself?