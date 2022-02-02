It seems like we're going to get a lot more The Dark Pictures titles

HQ

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes was the last game to be released from Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures series, and during the end-credits, it was revealed that the next installation will be called The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. But clearly, this isn't the last we'll hear from this horror franchise as the user the_marmolade on Twitter has noted no less than five new The Dark Pictures trademarks for video games:



The Dark Pictures: The Craven Man



The Dark Pictures Presents: O Death



The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020



The Dark Pictures: Intercession



The Dark Pictures: Winterfold



Of course, this isn't a confirmation that all of these ultimately will be released, but at least we know that Supermassive Games is planning for a future for these more bite-sized horror adventures.

