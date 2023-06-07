It seems like we won't get a new version of Unreal Tournament 3

HQ

In December last year, Epic shut down its servers for the Unreal Tournament games. At the same time, information about a re-launch of Unreal Tournament 3 was leaked as the title's Steam page revealed that the game would be released with full cross-play between Steam, Epic Games and GOG. It would also be free-to-play. The information available on Steam was as follows:

"No microtransactions and no strings attached. This is the fully-featured, award-winning first-person shooter you fell in love with... completely free."

Now, however, all this information has disappeared without a trace. A user on Twitter looked at the game's Steam page and used some classic journalism to see how the game and information disappeared.

An Epic representative replied "we have nothing to share" when gaming site Kotaku asked for clarification on this. So, at the moment, it seems to be completely dry on the Unreal Tournament front with servers shut down and a new version that doesn't seem to be released at all. We'll just have to see what Epic's potential plans are for the franchise.