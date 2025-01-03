It seems like we might get to see the new Jet Set Radio this year

One of the most memorable and iconic games of the Dreamcast era is the sassy, entertaining, crazy and original Jet Set Radio where we were cast as a bunch of rather friendly gang members to spread freedom through graffiti.

It got an acclaimed sequel for Xbox called Jet Set Radio Future, but since then we haven't heard anything more from the series. During The Game Awards 2023, however, Sega confirmed that the series will be making a comeback, and as it turns 25 this summer, it seems that we might get to see the first tangible signs of life. Here's what game director Masayoshi Kikuchi told 4Gamer about it (translated by Bing):

"We continue to work on the new Jet Set Radio. Incidentally, 2025 is also the 25th anniversary of Jet Set Radio and we are pondering how to celebrate it."

That sure sounds like a hint that maybe it's time to show off the game. We're certainly keeping our fingers crossed.