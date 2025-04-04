It seems like we can expect small file sizes for games on Switch 2

HQ

The Switch only had 32 gigabytes of storage space, which unfortunately rarely sufficed despite the fact that the games were often exemplary small. The Switch 2, however, offers 250 gigabytes, something that has made people happy, but if the games become much larger at the same time, it is quickly eaten up.

Fortunately, it seems that Nintendo is still keen to keep file sizes down and Bluesky user Wario64 has summarised what's going on from the games revealed on the eShop. It turns out that a brand new title like Donkey Kong Banaza is only 10 gigabytes in size, and the biggest is Mario Kart World at a still very manageable 23.4 gigabytes.

In other words, the likelihood of you having to upgrade your storage space at launch is completely non-existent.