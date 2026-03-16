It seems like Tinker Bell is next in line for a Disney live-action movie

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Disney loves remaking its animated and computer-animated classics, and as we recently reported, they're currently hard at work on a remake of Tangled, as well as Moana and a sequel to Lilo & Stitch. But that's obviously not the only project they're working on, and Deadline reports that they have a Peter Pan spin-off in the works as well.

Most likely without Peter Pan, though, as it will instead focus on his little fairy friend Tinker Bell. This is far from the first time we've heard about this project; the same idea was reported on ten years ago, with Reese Witherspoon once considered for the title role. Liz Heldens and Bridget Carpenter (Friday Night Lights and Only Murders in the Building) are reportedly involved as screenwriters, but other than that, we know nothing about the project.

Following the success of Lilo & Stitch, Disney has apparently set its sights on live-action remakes again, so we suspect we won't have to wait too long for more updates on this project.

What do you think about a live-action Tinker Bell movie?