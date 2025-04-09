It seems like there might be a Super Nintendo Land in UK eventually

HQ

For the European who wants to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter or Super Nintendo Land, it will be quite a costly affair. They are located at Universal Studios and can be found mainly in Japan (Osaka) and the USA (Los Angeles and Orlando).

But... soon it might get easier. Variety writes that Comcast NBCUniversal has announced plans to build a Universal park in the UK. Comcast CEO Mike Cavanagh comments:

"This is a special and historic milestone moment for our company as we continue to accelerate the growth trajectory of our theme parks business and delight audiences around the world. The unparalleled storytelling and technological innovation that the incredible team at Universal Destinations & Experiences brings to life is a perfect complement to the British creative arts and tourism industries."

Unfortunately, it takes a little while to build these giant attractions and this British Universal park won't open until 2031, if everything goes according to plan.