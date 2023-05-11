It seems like the Mortal Kombat 12 announcement is imminent

HQ

After a long time of teasing from Ed Boon and Netherrealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 12 was suddenly revealed during Warner Bros.' quarterly report back i February. It was basically just a mention of this title and nothing else, but now it seems like the time is near.

The official Twitter account for the Mortal Kombat franchise shared a post reading "It is almost time. #MortalKombat", and it includes a clock moving towards 12. But... it never reaches 12 and skips straight to 1 instead. Exactly what this means will probably be explained fairly soon, but a speculative guess is that it is some kind of a reboot.

What do you think all this means?