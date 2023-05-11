Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 12

It seems like the Mortal Kombat 12 announcement is imminent

Netherrealm Studios shares a cryptic count-down clock, possibly implying a reboot.

After a long time of teasing from Ed Boon and Netherrealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 12 was suddenly revealed during Warner Bros.' quarterly report back i February. It was basically just a mention of this title and nothing else, but now it seems like the time is near.

The official Twitter account for the Mortal Kombat franchise shared a post reading "It is almost time. #MortalKombat", and it includes a clock moving towards 12. But... it never reaches 12 and skips straight to 1 instead. Exactly what this means will probably be explained fairly soon, but a speculative guess is that it is some kind of a reboot.

What do you think all this means?

Mortal Kombat 12

