It seems like the Gears of War saga will continue with more games on PlayStation 5

HQ

Today, something happened that would have been completely unthinkable just a few years ago... Gears of War: Reloaded was released for PlayStation 5, and it seems that The Coalition has not cut corners. According to Digital Foundry, it's essentially as good as the Xbox Series X version, and if you have a PlayStation 5 Pro, it's even better.

So far, Microsoft's games have sold incredibly well on Sony's console, and we don't yet know how the Gears remaster will fare, but we suspect that more games in the series will be released. So what are we basing that claim on?

Well, Insider Gaming is now reporting that anyone who picks up the Platinum Trophy for PlayStation 5 can read the following description: "Your adventure is over, for now..."

This seems to confirm that the adventure will continue. Whether this means further remasters of Gears of War 2 and Gears of War 3, or if they are referring to Gears of War: E-Day (or something else) is something we can only speculate about.