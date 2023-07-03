It seems like Starfield will be bundled with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

HQ

If you are looking for a new processor for your computer, it might be a good idea not to click the "buy now" button just yet. It seems that AMD has planned a bundle with Starfield, where the title will be included with the company's Ryzen 7000 processors.

However, we don't know exactly what requirements are needed to get Bethesda's upcoming role-playing game and when the offer is valid yet. An announcement of this campaign will probably be made in the near future given that it has now been leaked, and people are obviously eager to know more.

AMD is the official partner of Starfield, and hopefully this means that PC gamers can look forward to support for FSR 2.0 (Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2.0, an advanced upscaling technology) starting from the day of the premiere.

