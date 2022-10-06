It seems like Sony will continue to support PlayStation 4

HQ

So far, very few PlayStation 5 games from Sony has been exclusive to the console, but have also been released for PlayStation 4. While this is good news for people who haven't upgraded yet, others thinks it drags PlayStation 5 titles down when they can't be fully optimized for the console as they also need to run on hardware from 2013.

Regardless of which side you root for, it seems like the former is currently winning. God of War: Ragnarök is launching for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 next month, and judging by an Axios interview with the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst, this praxis is something Sony will continue with on a case-by-case basis:

"We certainly don't want to forget the millions of active players on PS4, and we want to ensure there are great games for them as well. We're evaluating it on a case-by-case basis."

What do you think about this? Should Sony continue to make games with one foot in the last and one in the current generation, or is it about time to focus solely on optimizing for PlayStation 5?