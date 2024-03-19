It seems like One Piece: Season 2 shootings is about to start

HQ

One Piece became a huge hit when it premiered on Netflix last fall, and it seemed like both fans of the animé and those who barely even knew about the series really enjoyed the show. One of the key ingredients behind the success was probably that the creator of the manga, Eiichiro Oda, was very hands-on with the production to make everything authentic.

It didn't take long before Netflix said the series would continue, and it has already been revealed that the script is written for season two. So when will the shooting start? This is actually not confirmed, but there are signs indicating that it will probably be fairly soon.

The X user One Piece Netflix Fan has noticed that Straw Hat Pirates' ship Going Merry (two of them even, probably for different purposes) has arrived at Cape Town Film Studios, and included photo evidence. As the first season was mainly shot there, we assume it's fairly safe to say that the ships are there for the very same reason and we doubt they will be there taking up huge space (and money) for a very long time without being used.

We'll get back as soon as we know more, but hopefully the recordings will start fairly soon, which could mean we actually get One Piece: Season 2 late this year or early 2025.