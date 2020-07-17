It seems like Nintendo has registered an F-Zero Twitter account

You're watching Advertisements

OK, first and foremost; beggars can't be choosers! This is really stretching it, but we haven't had a new F-Zero since F-Zero Climax in 2004, which was a Game Boy Advance title, so forgive us for clinging to the smallest of hopes. With that disclaimer out of the way, it seems like Nintendo has registered a Twitter handle called @FZeroJP.

By checking the verification email to which it belongs, we get an address that looks suspiciously a lot like it's coming from Nintendo of Japan. This is seemingly also the same address that has been used for other official Twitter accounts from Nintendo like Super Smash Bros. If it really is Nintendo who is behind this (it was registered in March), they just might be ready to reveal a new game in the series.

We admit it's hardly proof of anything, barely even a sign. But as we said, we've been waiting 16 years for a new F-Zero, perhaps you have too. Hope helped the Rebels defeat the Galactic Empire, maybe it can bless us all with a new F-Zero as well...?

Our body is ready, is yours?