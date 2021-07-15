It seems like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now shooting

Insomniac has been crushing it these past few years. Between Marvel's Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the studio has given us some of the best PlayStation games arguably ever. But it is slowing down anytime soon by the looks of things, as a leaked image of Nadji Jeter (the actor who voices and portrays Miles Morales in the games) in a motion capture suit, or rather headset, has leaked online.

Obviously, this doesn't directly say anything but if we had to guess, it would seem to suggest that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently being filmed. This does also likely mean that the game is still a little while off, and probably won't be coming in 2022, unless Insomniac manages to pull something remarkable out of the bag and get it turned round crazy fast.

Still considering we're all expecting Horizon Forbidden West to come soon, either by the end of the year or early 2022, and God of War: Ragnarok soon after that, as just two of the may Sony Interactive Entertainment games in the work, a 2023 release window for the next Insomniac Spider-Man game seems more than fair.

What parts of the iconic hero do you hope this sequel will explore?