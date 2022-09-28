Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

It seems like Mark Hamill's Joker is coming to MultiVersus

Dataminer finds proof embedded in the code.

Mark Hamill's Joker from Batman: The Animated Series is often considered to be a serious contender to the best Joker of all-time. And fortunately enough for us, it seems like we will get to enjoy this Joker again, as the Twitter user LaisulMV claims to have found an unreleased Announcer Pack for MultiVersus embedded in the code, and posted proof of it.

As most things can be faked these days, we wouldn't take a random Twitter user as absolute proof, but it does sound pretty real to us. Also, we'd be more surprised if Joker didn't show up for MultiVersus, than if he eventually did. Listen below and judge for yourself.

