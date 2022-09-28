It seems like Mark Hamill's Joker is coming for MultiVersus

HQ

Mark Hamill's Joker from Batman: The Animated Series is often considered to be a serious contender to the best Joker of all time. And fortunately enough for us, it seems like we will get to enjoy this Joker again, as the Twitter user LaisulMV claims to have found an unreleased Announcer Pack for MultiVersus embedded in the code, and posted proof of it.

As most things can be faked these days, we wouldn't take a random Twitter user as absolut proof, but it does sound pretty real to us. Also, we'd be more surprised if Joker didn't show up for MultiVersus, than if he eventually did. Listen below and judge for yourself.

Thanks VGC