It seems like Mafia 2 is making a comeback

Mafia 2 was a true masterpiece in terms of video game storytelling and, in our humble opinion, it has one of the best endings of all time. Despite this, it never went on to be a huge success, the team eventually disbanded, and Mafia III was developed by a different studio (Hangar 13). However, now it seems like the game might be about to get a new chance to shine.

Gematsu has noted that that the Korean equivalent of PEGI has age-rated something called Mafia II: Definitive Edition for unknown platforms. A very reasonable guess would be that it is a polished version of the game for all major formats, including the Switch (the original released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, so it should be able to run just fine on Nintendo's console).

If true, we really hope it will get a bigger audience this time around, as Mafia 2 truly deserves it. If you like TV shows such as The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire - it's worth taking a closer look.