It seems like Fire Emblem is about to get a sequel

That Nintendo is working on a new Fire Emblem game is a foregone conclusion. The series is one of the company's most popular, and the latest instalment - Fire Emblem Engage - was released two and a half years ago. So... it's about time for something new to be revealed.

Now there is a very clear sign that something is in the works, as a contract employee who worked at Nintendo earlier this year wrote on his LinkedIn profile that he was involved in "The Sequel of Nintendo's SRPG (Tactical role-playing game) on Switch2". Of course, it doesn't necessarily have to be Fire Emblem, but there isn't much else at Nintendo that fits this description.

After the launches of Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, many are wondering what the next big titles from Nintendo will be. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is obviously a good bet, but it goes without saying that more games than that will be released.