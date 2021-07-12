It seems like Final Fantasy XVI will be skipping the Tokyo Game Show

In a few months time, we can look forward to the Tokyo Game Show. Set to take place between September 30 and October 3, the event is one of the largest trade fairs in the industry's calendar year, but it looks like Square Enix won't be using the occasion to show Final Fantasy XVI, as producer Naoki Yoshida alluded that the title will be missing the show during a FFXIV stream.

In the video, which you can watch here, with English subtitles thanks to Twitter user Aitaikimochi, Yoshida said, "we really want to show something for Tokyo Game Show 2021, but we probably can't make that deadline."

Yoshida continued further, "I talked about this with the team and Takai-san. We want to reveal something where people will say 'I want to play it NOW! Release it NOW!' And we can reply, sure here you go."

Yoshida concluded by talking about Square Enix's line-up announcement ahead of E3 2021, with Nier boss Yoko Taro mentioning that he thought FFXVI was missing as it was going to be a surprise. Yoshida replied to that saying, "well then, it's not going to be at TGS!"

Either way, hopefully we won't have to wait too long until we can check out the continuation of this iconic series.

Thanks, Eurogamer.