It seems like Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is about to be announced for Xbox

Today (Thursday) at 12:00 pm it's time for the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast, an Xbox event mainly dedicated to the Japanese audience. Exactly what we will see is not known, but at least one of the things that will be shown seems to have leaked.

As Threads user Wario64 now points out, a Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster banner appeared in the Xbox dashboard late Wednesday night. Given that the collection (which includes remastered editions of Final Fantasy 1-6) isn't available for Xbox, it's certainly a sign that something is up given the spotlight it's been given.

As these are phenomenal classic games that should be discovered by more people, this is very good news. Also, the banner reads "out now" in German, so there are many indications of a surprise release...

We will of course cover the Xbox event and you will be able to read about everything that happens here on Gamereactor at lunchtime.