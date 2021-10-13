English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

It seems like a new Star Wars game is being announced in December

This comes as Disney and LucasFilm kicked off a new campaign, Bring Home the Bounty.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As you are aware of, there are plenty of Star Wars games in development right now at various studios, and it seems like one of them might be announced on December 14. Disney and Lucasfilm has launched a campaign called Bring Home the Bounty, and will debut something new every week in categories spanning from "toys, collectibles, books, apparel, and more".

During this week, they have revealed stuff like new action figures, Crocs shoes and sunglasses, but on December 14 it's time for an announcement using a controller as an icon. While we do not know for sure that it actually is a video game, it would make a whole lot of sense.

Check out the planning below and tell us what you think.

It seems like a new Star Wars game is being announced in December


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy