It seems like a new Star Wars game is being announced in December

HQ

As you are aware of, there are plenty of Star Wars games in development right now at various studios, and it seems like one of them might be announced on December 14. Disney and Lucasfilm has launched a campaign called Bring Home the Bounty, and will debut something new every week in categories spanning from "toys, collectibles, books, apparel, and more".

During this week, they have revealed stuff like new action figures, Crocs shoes and sunglasses, but on December 14 it's time for an announcement using a controller as an icon. While we do not know for sure that it actually is a video game, it would make a whole lot of sense.

Check out the planning below and tell us what you think.