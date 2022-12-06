Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Horizon Forbidden West

It seems like a Horizon Forbidden West DLC announcement is on its way

A new leak has suggested that Aloy's journey will be continuing and taking the iconic character south.

If you've been waiting for a chance to continue your journey in Horizon Forbidden West, then no doubt a recent post from the infamous yet usually reliable leaker, The Snitch, has piqued your interest.

The post simply shows a map of the west coast of America, and features an unusual triangle-shape plastered over it, which could allude to both the very setting of Guerrilla Games' latest title, and also one of the Focus devices that Aloy and her companions use in the game.

Granted, this leak is desperately open for interpretation, but all the signs do suggest that it relates to an extra helping of Horizon Forbidden West, and with the game nearing its one year anniversary (since it launched in February this year) it's a pretty good time to expand the adventure further.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden WestScore

Horizon Forbidden West
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn does everything better, but still falls short compared to some of the best in the genre.



