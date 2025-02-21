It seems Activision is teasing something related to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

HQ

While we've not heard anything official from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater in some time, rumours have been swirling around a potential series revival for some time. Most recently, pro skater Tyshawn Jones said that he was in an upcoming title.

Perhaps that has twisted Activision's arm slightly, as in a picture posted by CharlieIntel on Twitter/X, you can see what looks like a teaser related to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. The teaser was found in Black Ops 6's Grind map, and points to the date of the 3rd of March, 2025.

Tom Warren of The Verge notes that this is much sooner than the June Xbox Showcase, which is perhaps when an announcement was properly expected. Or, perhaps Warren is telling us we should keep our expectations in check until then. Either way, it appears we'll have something to talk about very soon.

What do you think this announcement could be?