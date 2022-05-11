It might become possible to play physical games with Xbox Series S

HQ

Xbox Series X costs €499 / £449 and gives you the most powerful console right now, which of course comes equipped with a disc drive. But if you don't have a 4K TV and don't care if some details are missing in a game, then there is an option that just might suit you better in Xbox Series S.

It's only priced €299 / €249 but has another disadvantage as well, which is the lack of a disc drive, as it it all-digital. Fortunately, it seems like Microsoft is actually is working on a way to make it possible to play disc based games on Xbox Series S judging by a new patent (discovered by GameRant). This might come very handy if you own Xbox One titles on discs and wish to play those.

The idea is that you use an external disc drive (like Xbox One or a PC) to verify your disc, and once that has been done, you can start playing the game. We assume this procedure will have to be repeated fairly often, like when changing games, as it otherwise could be used to duplicate games like selling the disc after a verification - but it is pure speculation on our behalf.