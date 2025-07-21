It looks like we're in store for quite a lengthy Pokémon Presents tomorrow

HQ

Typically speaking, the length of a Pokémon Presents broadcast says everything about what we should expect from it. Earlier this year, in line with Pokémon Day, we had a shorter show filled with... well, things that some find interesting but mostly minor and less exciting information and announcements. The upcoming showcase that will happen tomorrow, July 22, will be different.

We say this because the Korean YouTube channel for The Pokémon Company has put up a placeholder for the show that revealed it will be 24 minutes in duration. That's actually very long for a Pokémon Presents, the fourth-longest in recent memory behind only the August 2023 whopper, the August 2021 titan, and the February 2023 beast too.

It's especially interesting because of the fact that we've already seen a ton of Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Yes, we expect the game to be featured, but as there are already a multitude of trailers and lengthy gameplay segments, surely TPC won't just offer up mostly more gameplay for the title that launches in October?

There's no confirmation that we'll get more, and Pokémon Presents shows can be disappointing much of the time, being crammed with updates for mobile games for one, but perhaps we should take this as a sign that something exciting is coming, perhaps remakes of Gen 5, Pokémon Black/White?