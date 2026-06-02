It looks like we should expect to see plenty of Sophie Turner's Lara Croft in the future

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Prime Video is currently hard at work filming and preparing the first season of its live-action Tomb Raider series, which will feature Game of Thrones alumni Sophie Turner in the leading role as the iconic Lara Croft. While there are some who believe the first season of this show could even premiere later this year, the one thing that does seem to be certain is that it won't be a one-season-wonder... assuming reviews and viewer numbers aren't disastrous, that is.

The reason why it looks like there will be plenty of Tomb Raider on Prime Video for the years to come is that Turner seems to be committed to the role for the foreseeable future, as was noted in a recent interview with The Telegraph. Turner explained that "right now, my focus is Tomb Raider," before also noting that this will remain the case "for a while to come".

We've seen a few leaked clips from the set of Tomb Raider showing Turner in action, all following a bunch of costume-fitting glimpses prior too. There isn't yet a trailer for the series as production is still underway, but if there is truth to the rumours that the first season will debut before the end of the year, it likely won't be long until a trailer makes its arrival.