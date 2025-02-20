It looks like we can expect more Defenders to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

HQ

Once Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it became immediately apparent that the former Netflix Marvel adaptations can and will be crossed further into the MCU. This is being expanded in the coming weeks when Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher also makes his MCU debut in the Daredevil: Born Again series, which even includes a slate of other Daredevil stars. So, what about the other Defenders? When will they be making their MCU debut, if they will at all?

While that's unclear, it definitely seems to be happening. This has all but been confirmed by Marvel's head of television, Brad Winderbaum, who spoke with Entertainment Weekly to say the following:

"I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously, we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book, [where] if you can draw it, you can do it. We're dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."

So, while there were plenty of rumours that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones would show up to some degree in Daredevil: Born Again, maybe Marvel has grander ambitions for the character and her colleagues, like Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Ironfist.

Do you want to see more from the Defenders?