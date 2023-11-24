It looks like we can expect Death Stranding 2 to pop up at The Game Awards

HQ

There are certain developers that you almost expect to be involved with a Geoff Keighley-hosted show. FromSoftware is one such developer, and Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions is another. Considering The Game Awards will be taking place in two weeks time, a now deleted reply to a post by Kojima suggests that we'll be seeing one of his projects at the annual awards show.

Because in a post that talks about something (likely a trailer) being mixed, The Game Awards official account decided to post the eyes emoji, before realising that was probably too on the nose, and instead deleting the post. You can see this in a screenshot from X user, Okami Games, below.

There's no word precisely on whether this relates to a full trailer for Kojima's next title, which seems to be Death Stranding 2, or whether it instead refers to something else, but we'll find out soon no doubt.