WarioWare: Move It

It looks like Wario's new voice actor has been confirmed

As Charles Martinet previously voiced many of the iconic Mario characters, so is his replacement seemingly.

Ever since Charles Martinet announced his intention to move on from voicing many of the Mario characters to become a brand ambassador instead, we've been waiting to hear who will be taking over his duties at Nintendo. For Mario and Luigi's sake, this was confirmed to be Kevin Afghani recently, and now we have an idea who is handling Wario too.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like Afghani will be voicing all of the characters that Martinet previously lent his talents to, as in the credits for WarioWare: Move It (which you can read our review for here), Afghani's name is listed at the top of the Voices portion.

As Martinet also voiced Waluigi, it would seem highly likely that Afghani is also taking over that role too, whenever we next see Waluigi in a video game.

WarioWare: Move It

Thanks, Eurogamer.

