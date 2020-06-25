It looks like there's multiplayer in Crash Bandicoot 4

You're watching Advertisements

Let's forget all the bad to mediocre Crash Bandicoot games released after the third one. That's exactly what Activision did when the publisher announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. And while we're on the subject, we've got more information about the game thanks to the Playstation Store page, which reveals the game has "Offline multiplayer (2-4 players)".

That's about all we know at the time of writing, and it remains to be seen what for this multiplayer mode actually takes. Since there are several playable characters in the game, there is a great opportunity to make something really fun with their various abilities.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time launches on October 2 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (at least, they're the only announced formats so far, although Activision hasn't ruled out adding more later). You can read more about the game right here.