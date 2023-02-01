It looks like the Twisted Metal series will arrive this year

HQ

It looks like on top of the ongoing and brilliant The Last of Us series, and the Gran Turismo movie in the summer, this year will mark the release of another PlayStation Productions project. A recent tweet from PlayStation's head of product and head of PS Productions, Asad Qizilbash, has suggested that the Twisted Metal show will be coming this year as well.

The tweet revolves around an elevator ride at the PS Productions HQ, which shows imagery of The Last of Us and Gran Turismo to hype up both of the projects, and is captioned with the very clear text:

"PlayStation Productions this year in one elevator ride. You can't see me, but my head is on fire too".

For anyone unfamiliar of what the latter half of the tweet might allude to, we'll just leave an image of Twisted Metal below for you.

It should be said that there has not actually been any mention of a release date for the Twisted Metal series as of yet, and that the most recent public announcement we got was tailored to Peacock picking up the project early last year.