It looks like The Harder They Fall is getting a follow-up film

The director has confirmed that a second movie is coming.

While Netflix hasn't made an official announcement regarding a sequel to the western film, The Harder They Fall, it looks like a follow-up is on the way, at least that is if the original's director is to be believed.

Replying to a fan on X who pleaded for a follow-up, director Jeymes Samuel, who also goes by the stage name of The Bullitts, simply stated: "...There is."

There's no further mention about what this second movie might be, meaning it is unclear if it will be a direct sequel or a new standalone story. Likewise, Netflix has yet to make any official announcement, begging the question as to whether the film will end up on the streaming platform.

Thanks, GamesRadar.



