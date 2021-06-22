It looks like the Gotham Knights developer has started work on a new AAA IP

Following the delay of Gotham Knights to 2022, you would probably assume that Warner Bros. Montreal would already have their hands full getting the co-op action game ready for release, however a recent set of job listings suggest that the developer is also looking to start work on an entirely new IP.

First noticed by PCGamesN, the job listing for senior gameplay/animation programmer mentions that the developer is looking for someone to "work with its game development team responsible for a new IP, AAA title." This would suggest that the studio is looking beyond the launch of Gotham Knights and is in the process of breaking ground on something new.

What exactly this is in reference to remains unclear, however, the job posting for the 3C game designer does mention that applicants will be "responsible for designing and driving development of player characters for a third-person open world action game", which is similar to the sorts of titles the developer is used to producing.

As the title is still in the recruitment phase, don't expect to hear anything official about it anytime soon, probably not even before Gotham Knights has shipped. Still hopefully we'll get to see the talented team back and working on another DC game.