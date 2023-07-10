It looks like the development of the next Star Wars Jedi adventure has started

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released only a few months ago, but it seems like Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi team is already working on the third adventure with Cal Kestis. We assume it could also be his last as game director Stig Asmussen said earlier this year that he "always wanted to see this as a trilogy".

As noted by Tech4Gamers there are currently two very suspicious job listings that seemingly implies that a sequel is well under development. The first position is a Senior VFX Artist for the Star Wars Jedi series, and it's not DLC for the Jedi: Survivor or anything like that as "Unreal Engine 5 is a big plus", indicating it's for a project using another game engine (Jedi: Survivor is Unreal Engine 4).

Another intersting position is a Sr. Combat Designer, who should have a "passion for melee combat games" and the description of what this person should do is like reading a description of the Star Wars Jedi series, including "skills/progression, story, and boss encounters".

To sum it up, it really looks like Cal Kestis is back, sooner or later. While it was expected that there would be another game in this franchise, we always appreciate proof as it means we likely have something to look forward to in a few years and that Stig Asmussen is getting his trilogy wish fulfilled.