It looks like the cancelled Twisted Metal game was going to be a battle royale

HQ

Sony went through a phase for a while of cancelling games and shutting down studios, much of which seemed to be geared around the video game titan attempting to right the ship and correct its course after deciding to commit to a live-service future that has since come back and hurt them. One game that was cancelled was a Twisted Metal project, and clearly the reason for the cancellation is in part down to Sony's refocus.

We say this because MP1st has published a report that seemingly reveals that the Twisted Metal game, coming from developer Firesprite, was going to be a battle royale. We knew that it was going to be a multiplayer game, but this suggests that it was going to see PlayStation chasing the BR dragon too, something we've seen a lot of developers give up or move on from recently.

The information that suggests this comes from a former Firesprite employee, an ex-UI programmer who shared a few snippets of the game. In the images, we see that the game would have utilised third-person shooting systems, plenty of vehicular combat but also ways to exit your car and walk about on foot, and objectives that even explicitly states the player needs to "be the last one standing". There are also references to having to earn credits to prevent elimination, health bars that seem to depict teammates and allies you can team up with, and also notes that show the game was being built on Unreal Engine 5, something Firesprite is continuing to use for their next game too.

Whether this Twisted Metal idea would have been a success is unclear and irrelevant now the game has been cancelled, but do you think it ever had grounds and potential to be something special?