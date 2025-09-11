It looks like the Atlanta Faze and Minnesota Rokkr are rebranding

HQ

Earlier today, we reported on the relocation and the rebranding of the Las Vegas Falcons to become the Riyadh Falcons. It turns out that this might not be the only rebranding planned for the 2026 Call of Duty League season, as a couple of trademarks have been spotted on the United States Patent Trademark Office that suggests Atlanta Faze and Minnesota Rokkr will see updates too.

As noticed by Esports Insider, Faze Media Inc., the owner of Atlanta Faze, has submitted a new trademark that has a "Vegas" logo, suggesting that the team is departing Atlanta and heading to Sin City now that the Falcons have exited the city.

Likewise, G Esports Holding GMBH, the owner of G2 Esports and Minnesota Rokkr, has submitted a trademark of its own that shows a logo for "G2 Minnesota", which suggests that the team is remaining in the Northern city but dropping the Rokkr branding in favour of better aligning with its overarching parent company.

Neither of these have been confirmed yet, but they do seem highly likely and reflect the Call of Duty League's shift to more closely reflect the various organisations who own slots rather than simply having more obscure branding.