It looks like Taika Waititi will be directing the Tower of Terror movie

The Scarlett Johansson-led film has been in development for years.

HQ

Despite Disney and Scarlett Johansson getting into a bit of a conflict a couple of years ago, due to Johansson looking to be better compensated for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there doesn't seem to be much bad blood remaining between the two parties.

Because the formerly announced Tower of Terror movie, based on the famed DisneyWorld ride, is still in production with Johansson at the helm, and attached as a producer via her company, These Pictures. And in the spirit of this, during a recent interview with Variety, Johansson talked a little further about this project and who is now supposedly attached to direct it.

It's said that Taika Waititi will be directing the film, which would be quite a surprise since the filmmaker has a rather packed schedule as is, with Waititi said to be tapped to handle an untitled Star Wars film, an adaptation of Time Bandits for Apple TV+, and even another version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Netflix. How and when Tower of Terror will fit into this remains unclear.

