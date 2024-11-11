English
Spyro Reignited Trilogy

It looks like Spyro the Dragon is coming to Game Pass

It's unclear when or how much of Spyro's catalogue will be included now that Microsoft owns the purple dragon.

Once Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard was completed, many asked the question of when we'd be seeing the company's properties included on Game Pass. We've seen Call of Duty be included in multiple instances, as well as various Blizzard properties as well, but despite being games that seem ideal for Game Pass, there are still question marks surrounding many of Activision's biggest platformers. Like Spyro the Dragon.

Fortunately it looks like we'll have an answer relating to the purple dragon very, very soon. The Game Pass and Spyro the Dragon X accounts have begun teasing that Spyro will be featured on Game Pass imminently, although the big question surrounds how much of Spyro's history and back catalogue will be included, or whether it will just revolve around the Reignited Trilogy.

No doubt we'll have an answer in the next few days.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

