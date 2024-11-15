It looks like Sophie Turner is all but confirmed as Lara Croft for Prime Video's Tomb Raider series

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported on the news that Game of Thrones and X-Men alumni Sophie Turner was being eyed as one of the actresses testing for the role of Lara Croft in Prime Video's series adaptation of Tomb Raider. Well, it seems like Turner is now all but confirmed to take over the duties of the famed British video game icon, as now Deadline has reported that she's in negotiations to be locked down for the role.

No confirmation has been given by Amazon MGM Studios as of yet, but it does seem as though Turner has beat out Lucy Boynton for the role, both of whom were claimed to be testing for it as of late.

This would be the third major time that Lara Croft has been given the live-action treatment, as previously Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander gave their take on the famous character. This upcoming Prime Video series will be written and created by Fleabag creator and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and while we don't yet have a release date nor window for the series, locking down Turner will hopefully mean that production won't be too far away.