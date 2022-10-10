It looks like something Crash Bandicoot-related could be coming to The Game Awards

HQ

It looks like we could be getting a Crash Bandicoot-related announcement later this year, at The Game Awards, at least that is if a recent teaser is to be believed. As shown on a receipt posted by CanadianGuyEhh on Twitter (thanks, Wario64), a short note states:

"Hungry for more? Try our new Wumpa pizza for $12.08!"

It may seem like a particularly inconsequential note, but considering 12.08 is the American way of writing the date December 8, 2022, which just so happens to be the exact date when the show will be taking place, it does seem like a mighty big coincidence. Plus $12.08 is a rather unusual price for an actual pizza.

Either way, with the Geoff Keighley show taking place in around two months, it shouldn't be too long before we get an idea as to what this teaser is suggesting.