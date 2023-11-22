It looks like Rockstar is shutting down its Social Club

HQ

It appears that Rockstar Games is looking to shut down the Social Club to make way for a new platform. On the Rockstar Games website, most of the mentions of the Social Club are gone, causing many to believe the studio is sunsetting the platform.

This was first spotted by the user videotechuk_ on Twitter/X. While this might sound like the end of an era, it's likely that the Social Club will be getting a new name rather than disappearing completely. As Rockstar's Social Club offered a lot of interactivity for users, especially for those playing Rockstar Games on PC, it's likely that it'll just be undergoing some changes, rather than disappearing for good.

It is possible that with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI announcement that we'll be seeing some more changes throughout Rockstar Games, how it manages the social aspect of its games and more.

What do you think of the end of Social Club?