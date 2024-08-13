It looks like Red Dead Redemption will finally be coming to PC

HQ

If you are still certain that Rockstar will launch Grand Theft Auto VI on PC when it debuts on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next year, it's worth being aware that the famed developer is notorious for not prioritising the platform. Not only was GTA V a console-exclusive for a period, but the amazing Red Dead Redemption still isn't available on the platform, despite launching in 2010.

While there have been countless rumours that this will change, it has never actually happened, although this could finally be the case. A PlayStation Store listing specifically mentions that RDR will be coming to PC "for the first time ever", as part of a bundle with Red Dead Redemption 2 and featuring various platform-specific upgrades.

The game description states: "Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever."

It continues: "Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound."

The main catch is that RDR will not feature multiplayer support, as it once did on consoles.

Would you be interested in checking out Red Dead Redemption on PC?